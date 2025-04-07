Faith Bertrand School of Ministry Development YWAM

Hello friends and family! I am back home and have graduated from the Discipleship Training School in Orlando, Florida. After my three-month lecture phase of classes and community living, growing in the word and my relationship with God, I went with a team to the Philippines for a two-month outreach. I saw God move in amazing ways and I’m just so honored I was able to be a part of what God is doing in the nations. Since getting back home, I have prayed about what is next for me and I have felt a calling to go back to Orlando, Florida for the School of Ministry Development. This school starts the beginning of October and it will be another three months of learning and growing on the campus in Florida, then two months of outreach in a nation I will not know until the school has started. I’m so excited to see what God’s gonna do in this next season coming up and I’m eager to go out and spread the gospel more to the unreached!

Please be praying for me and consider helping support me by giving towards my goal in order to make that happen!

Thank you for all your love and support!