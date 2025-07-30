A Set Apart Season

This year (unsusupectedly for me) Janissa and myself (Jeneva) have felt God calling us to consecrate a season of our lives to attend a Discipleship school for 3 months called 'SOLD Season'; September - November. We believe that this will be a season of deep growth and of great equipping for sowing back into the body of Christ.

The past two Springs' Janissa and myself have been blessed to attend a discipleship week in Florida called SOLD, put on by a house-church community that has become dear kingdom family to us. SOLD stands for "School Of Living Disciples" and it is indeed just that!

Lord willing, we would be leaving the first week of September and be home the 2nd week of December.

Towards this end, there are a lot of Funds we need to earn or raise in the next month. The tuition for the school is $5,500, in addition to covering some living costs while there.

We believe that the one who is faithful to call is also faithful to provide!

If you feel lead to donate, we so appreciate it. If you feel lead to pray, we greatly appreciate your prayers!

Please feel free to reach out to either of us with any questions. ❤️

God bless you and yours!