Software engineer overcoming past debt to reunite

I am a Colombian software developer with over 12 years of experience in the tech sector. Today, I dedicate 100% of my time to building my software company, but past financial obligations currently keep me physically separated from my family and hold back my business growth.

My goal is straightforward and transparent: settle these past debts to reunite with my loved ones and scale my tech startup, which aims to create regional tech jobs.

I am not looking for massive contributions from a single donor; the power of this campaign lies in collective micro-donations. Every small gift ($1, $5, or $10) moves me closer to getting my family back together and securing my business's future.