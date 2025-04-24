Help Foster Family of 13 Rebuild After House Fire

For over a Decade, Daniel and Melody have opened their hearts and home to children in need. As licensed foster parents in Page county, Virginia they've helped more than 40 children find safety, stability, and love. They have adopted five of these amazing kids and are currently in the process of adopting their sixth.

But on April 8th, everything changed. A devastating house fire left their family homeless. They lost not only their home but also the sense of security that so many of the children (many of whom have already experienced trauma) had finally begun to feel.

Right now, their family of 13 is doing everything they can to stay together, safe, and strong in the face of this tragedy. But they urgently need your help. The goal is to raise enough to secure stable housing and begin the process of rebuilding (not just a house but a home where healing continues and love thrives. They have always believed in being there for the most vulnerable. Now, we Humbly ask for your support so they can continue that mission. Your donations will help:

*Secure safe, long-term housing

*Replace essential items lost in the fire

*Maintain stability for their children during this incredibly difficult time

Every dollar, every prayer, and every share helps. From the bottom of our hearts-thank you for standing with us.

With Gratitude,

The adult children of

Daniel and Melody Snider

Foster Parents, Page County, VA