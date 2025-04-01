Dominican Republic Mission trip 2025

Hi family and friends!

Last year, God put on our hearts to introduce our kids to missions, and He took care of EVERY step along the way. We traveled to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico alongside our great friends with Living Branch Church in Tucson, AZ. It was such an amazing experience serving together as a family and watching God work in the lives of those in the community. This first mission trip as a family sparked a love and desire to serve others in need.

This year, Alex, Erin, Milo, and Henley have the opportunity to serve in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic with Sowers of the Kingdom ministry. This trip will allow us to pour out God's love through construction projects, VBS, home visits, and connecting with the local families through a baseball ministry. Our family looks forward to sharing the love of Jesus in the DR.

Most of all, we ask for prayer- safety in traveling, details of the trip, and the people we will coming in contact with during the week. If you're willing, we also are asking for donations to help with the travel and expenses for our family. Alex and I have faith that God will provide as He always does.

We are so thankful for the prayers and encouragement during this time!

Dios te bendiga!

The Smith Family