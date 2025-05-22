Supporting the Smith Family

Hi friends and family. I am stunned that I am even making this fundraiser for this sweet family. Many of you remember a few months ago when I made the first GiveSendGo when Bear was in and out of the hospital.

At this time, Bear has passed on and is now with the Lord.

Psalm 34:18 - "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit"

After some time to rest, Bear was finally able to join his coworkers back in full swing. He was so happy to be back, he let everyone know. Every time he came in to the office, he lit up the room with his smile, asking everyone about their day - so joyful to be back in the swing of things. He was thankful to be there.

Matthew 5:4 - "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted"

If you feel led, please donate what you can to help Bear's family in this time of mourning. If you can't, say a prayer that the Lord helps to guide this sweet family through this trial.

Matthew 11:28-30 - "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light"

Romans 8:18 - "For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us"