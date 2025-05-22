Supporting the Smith Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $705
Campaign funds will be received by Kadijah Smith
Hi friends and family. I am stunned that I am even making this fundraiser for this sweet family. Many of you remember a few months ago when I made the first GiveSendGo when Bear was in and out of the hospital.
At this time, Bear has passed on and is now with the Lord.
Psalm 34:18 - "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit"
After some time to rest, Bear was finally able to join his coworkers back in full swing. He was so happy to be back, he let everyone know. Every time he came in to the office, he lit up the room with his smile, asking everyone about their day - so joyful to be back in the swing of things. He was thankful to be there.
Matthew 5:4 - "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted"
If you feel led, please donate what you can to help Bear's family in this time of mourning. If you can't, say a prayer that the Lord helps to guide this sweet family through this trial.
Matthew 11:28-30 - "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light"
Romans 8:18 - "For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us"
Great guy and person, will be in thoughts and prayers
Great guy! Always smiling and positive.
I only knew Bear for a short time, but man did he make an impact on me and everyone he met. Anyone who passed Bear got a huge smile and a big wave! We’d always talk about our kids too! I can say for a fact that he held his “Queen” and his daughter on a very high pedestal. They were his world for sure! Great man. He will be missed by many!
My deepest condolences for your loss. Bear was a very nice guy, very cheerful and enjoyed our conversations from time to time about our daughters and the challenges in being girl dads and talked about yall any chance he had, could tell he cared about yall a lot . He will be missed here. A good man gone too soon.
