Supporting the Smith Family

Hi friends and family. Let's come together to help Joshua (Bear) and his family!

After a few months of being in and out of the hospital for various reasons and after extensive testing, this last week Bear was finally diagnosed with heart failure. He has had to take a leave from work while he recovers which means loss of wages until he's able to get back. Not to mention his wife, Kadijah, lost her job in the midst of all this plus the copays for Dr's appointments and hospital stays have depleted their savings account.



I had the pleasure of visiting with Bear and his family during this last hospital stay and I'll tell you what - hospital stay or not, it was like walking into a room full of sunshine. Bear has always had a positive outlook on things regardless of how tough things seem at the moment, after meeting Kadijah, I understand why.

Something my mom always reminds me when I'm in a tough spot, "it's only a season". Lets help this family get through this tough season of life.

Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Isaiah 40:31 - but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.