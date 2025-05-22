Campaign Image

Campaign created by Shawn Hockenberry

Hit by an Uninsured Driver and Need a New Car

Hello, everyone. I was on my way home from work on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 when a mini-van hit my car as I was turning through an intersection. His light had been red for a long time by that point, and he hit me as I was already halfway through the intersection. Naturally, the guy who hit me has a massive criminal history, no insurance, and likely no money to give me. While I am considering pursuing legal action against him, the returns on that will likely not be worth that time and effort it would take. Miraculously, I did not sustain any serious injuries when he hit me, but I am totally without a car now. I have two jobs that I need to get to, so I need to get a new car ASAP. I'm in the process of moving as well, which is very expensive in its own right. I am the last person on earth to ask anyone for money, but for the first time in my life I feel like I've been backed into a corner. If anyone has even a dollar they can spare me, I would be massively grateful. Thank you, and God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this money will help you towards a better future.

Christine Bauder
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m blessed to be able to help so it’s a privilege to do it. All my love and May God Bless you always❤️

