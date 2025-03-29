Shelia Maynus Kidney Transplant

Help Shelia Overcome Kidney Disease – Your Support Matters

Dear Friends,



On May 15, 2024, Shelia was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, and her world has turned upside down. She is now active on the national kidney donor transplant list. As a widow, Shelia has always been a pillar of strength, not only for her family but for our community. She has dedicated herself selflessly to our church, serving as a leader in both children’s ministries and women’s ministries, all while radiating a godly spirit that has touched countless lives.



Shelia now faces one of the toughest battles of her life. While her insurance covers some medical costs, it does not FULLY cover the life-saving expenses of a kidney transplant. She needs our help to cover the remaining portion of medical bills and treatment costs that are essential for her to get the transplant she urgently needs.



She is a vital part of our church, our family, and our community, and we can’t bear to see her struggle through this alone. We’re reaching out to you, our extended family, to come alongside Shelia in this time of need. Every donation, no matter the size, will help lighten the financial burden on Shelia and bring her one step closer to the healing and hope she desires.



Please consider contributing to Shelia’s GiveSendGo campaign, and if you can’t donate at this time, sharing this with your friends and family would mean the world to her. Your support, whether through prayer, a donation, or simply sharing her story, will make a life-changing impact on Shelia’s journey toward health and recovery.

Thank you for being the hands and feet of God in this moment of need. Together, we can make a difference.

With gratitude,

Tina

Click this link to learn more about kidney donation

https://www.kidney.org/kidney-topics/making-decision-to-donate

Click this link if you would like to investigate being tested as a potential kidney donor for Shelia.

https://survey.vcuhealthlivingdonor.org/vcu-transplant-kidney/donor-prereq-1/dialogs/landing-page.vcu



