SMALL ENAMEL BUSINESS EXPANSION

My name is Charity Muthoni and i have been running a small enamel utensils business in Nairobi for three years depending on local importers as suppliers. I use the dropshipping method to run the business and my greatest desire is to import my own selected items since what's locally available doesn't match very well with what my customers like.

Kindly assist me make this dream come true and i will forever be grateful. Thank you in advance.