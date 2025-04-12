Help Me Rebuild After the 2025 Kentucky Flooding

Hi everyone,

My name is Stephanie Lanham, and I’m reaching out during one of the hardest times of my life. Like many others in Kentucky, I was hit by the devastating floods of 2025. In just a matter of hours, everything I had worked so hard for was destroyed. My home, my belongings — all gone. I'm now faced with the overwhelming challenge of starting completely from scratch.

To be completely honest, I’ve been so emotionally drained, physically exhausted, and overwhelmed by the situation that I haven't had the chance to fully consider what comes next.

Without flood insurance, I find myself in a difficult position. In light of this, I’m asking for your help to establish a “start over fund.” This fund will go towards housing and essential items that will allow me to rebuild and recover after the floodwaters recede.

The floodwaters didn’t just take material things — they upended my life. my three adorable dogs and I are currently without a place to live, and many of the basics like clothing, food, furniture, and essential documents were lost. I'm trying to stay strong and hopeful, but I can't do this alone.

That’s why I’m asking for your help. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward helping me rebuild — securing housing, replacing necessities, and beginning the long road to recovery. If you’re not in a position to give, simply sharing this campaign would mean the world to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your support, in any form, will be deeply appreciated as I navigate this challenging time

— Stephanie