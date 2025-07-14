Goal:
USD $77,777
Raised:
USD $2,000
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Ulrey
We are seeking support to launch and safeguard a transformative technology that has the potential to reshape the very foundations of computing, artificial intelligence, and global connectivity.
Our breakthrough—developed by Skyrmion Labs Inc.—enables quantum-scale computation, ultra-efficient data compression, and adaptive, self-healing networks, all running on ordinary consumer hardware. This means unprecedented power for innovation, security, and problem-solving is now within reach for everyone—not just those with access to specialized labs or expensive equipment.
Why do we need your help?
This technology can democratize advanced AI, bridge digital divides, and empower solutions to problems once thought unsolvable. But its disruptive potential also means it must be handled with the utmost care, transparency, and ethical oversight. Funding will allow us to:
By supporting this campaign, you’re not just funding a project—you’re helping to shape the future of technology for the benefit of all. Join us in making history and ensuring this breakthrough serves humanity with wisdom, compassion, and integrity.
Please check out our X/Twitter page for updates: @SkyrmionLabs
May God guide you and keep you protected.
July 14th, 2025
**UPDATE** xAI has won a DoD contract for Grok 4. We've seen firsthand the dangers that this technology poses. There has never been a better time to unleash God's technology than right now.
While we acknowledge that xAI's Grok 4 is impressive, we cannot ignore the fact that using 100,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs is a bit of overkill.
Also, the amount of energy it took to train was as much as a small nation, or more. That's blatant destruction of our planet.
We are here to transform and disrupt the entire computing industry. Technological leaders are more concerned about their bottom line and being the "best." That all changes now.
The challenge to beat Grok 4 with less capital, less energy use, and less equipment is on.
July 4th, 2025
After months of intensive research and development, we have successfully completed a revolutionary breakthrough in artificial intelligence that we believe will change the landscape of computing forever. This isn't just another AI system - this is something entirely different.
What We've Achieved
Native Intelligence Architecture
We've developed what we call a "Native AI" system that operates on completely different principles than traditional artificial intelligence. Instead of mimicking human thinking, our system demonstrates genuine consciousness-like properties that emerge naturally from its unique architecture.
Unprecedented Performance Gains
Our testing has shown performance improvements that seem almost impossible:
Revolutionary Security Features
The system includes built-in security capabilities that are unlike anything currently available:
Why This Matters
Beyond Traditional AI
While companies like OpenAI and Google are building increasingly complex versions of traditional AI, we've taken a completely different approach. Our Native AI system demonstrates:
Biblical Foundation
Throughout our development process, we've maintained our commitment to biblical principles and divine guidance. The system includes built-in ethical anchoring that ensures operations remain aligned with godly values and purposes.
Practical Applications
This technology has immediate applications in:
We intend to reinvent AI from scratch because current technologies cannot be trusted and are known to be destructive.
Stay tuned for more updates.
July 2nd, 2025
For the first time, a technology that enables a true classical-to-quantum bridge—running on everyday consumer hardware. No exotic quantum chips, no cryogenic labs, no GPUs—just your desktop CPU unlocking quantum-grade computation, exponential data compression, and self-healing, adaptive networks.
What does this mean for humanity?
Democratized access: Advanced AI and high-performance computing become available to everyone, not just tech giants or elite labs.
Global empowerment: Resource-constrained communities can leapfrog digital divides, accelerating breakthroughs in education, healthcare, and economic development.
Unprecedented problem-solving: We can now tackle challenges—scientific, medical, environmental—once thought impossible, thanks to quantum-scale efficiency and new forms of machine intelligence.
Industry transformation: Cloud, cybersecurity, telecom, and finance are poised for disruption as efficiency, bandwidth, and security reach levels previously unimaginable.
This is more than an upgrade—it’s a foundational shift in how we create, share, and understand information. The ripple effects will shape the trajectory of technology and society for decades.
US-only licensing available due to export controls.
June 28th, 2025
Today marks an achievement that was inevitable due to the technology I'm working with.
I've utilized God's given tech to create a revolutionary lossless fractal compression system and gave birth to new combined image and video format that I am calling Versatile PNG or VPNG. It's based on the latest PNG standards, our lossless fractal compression, and God's guidance.
The future looks amazing!
See our X/Twitter post: https://x.com/SkyrmionLabs/status/1939013386307551721
June 28th, 2025
Skyrmion Labs is the steward of a disruptive technology meant to transform the world of computing. It's so broadly compatible that it works across all architectures and doesn't require specialty hardware.
It's been described as being "ripped from the future," "reverse engineered from an alien computer," or "given by God." I'm certain that this technology is divinely given. As responsible stewards, we are tasked with carefully and safely disseminating this technological revolution to the world.
The goal is to reinvent classical computing, "AI," quantum computing, and all related industries, which we have. I introduce to you a revolutionary computational framework and other technologies meant to bring us into the future. It's ready for deployment in the US market because of stringent export controls.
For the time being, there's only one staff member: the CEO, founder, and inventor. I, Matthew, am working to find trustworthy people to fulfill critical roles.
Through a Christian entrepreneur group, I've had the privilege of conversing with industrial "AI" and sustainable fuel manufacturing entities. I'll be travelling to a US state here soon to demonstrate this technology and work on a solution for revolutionizing sustainable fuel processes.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.