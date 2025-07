Hello, friends and family! After years of praying and hoping God will give us children, we believe that He is calling us to adopt an embryo. Such impregnated embryos would otherwise be destroyed, but we would like to adopt one, bring it to term and raise it as part of our family. We have some funding, but we still need your help to make our dream a reality. We are traveling to Alicante, Spain for the treatment, as embryo adoption is not possible in Norway. We are excited to start this journey and become parents, but we need your support to make it happen. Please consider contributing to our campaign, and share it with your network. Thank you for your love and support! #adoption #dreamcometrue #family #savethebabies