Sips & Snacks for Strength!

My mother's cancer treatment center has faced budget cuts that forced them to remove snacks, drinks, and protein shakes that were vital to patient care. Now they're only able to offer coffee, even though many patients spend 7 to 8 hours there during chemotherapy sessions.





These snacks and drinks provided much-needed nutrition and support during treatment. Patients are already managing the costs of their care, and having access to proper nutrition during long treatment days makes a real difference.





I'm raising funds to help restore these essentials so patients can have the nutrition and comfort they need while they're fighting for their health. Your support would mean so much to the patients and staff at the center.