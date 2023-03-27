Single Mother in need of financial assistance

I’m a 32 year old mother of two children. I recently lost my job and my mortgage and car payment is behind. I’m currently waiting on unemployment benefits to come through but they’re telling me it could take up to 30 days due to the flood we just experienced. I’m typically the person to give the homeless people dollars or see someone struggling to pay for their stuff and take care of it because I want all my blessings to come back to me. If you can help me keep my little family above water for the time being I would greatly appreciate it if not just keep us lifted in prayer because God has the final say so. Be blessed!