Single Mom Of 4 With Autistic Children Homeless

My name is Courtney , I’m a Christian mom of 4 children . Two being on the spectrum with level 3 non verbal . I have a 10, 9, 7 year old boys and an almost 2 year old daughter. I am a hardworking mom , I do makeup and hair and I have always been super ambitious and worked very hard to take care of my children. I am not able to work outside of my home due to my son’s disabilities ( high level of care ) . I got married 2 years ago and my husband supported the family financially. I was a victim of domestic violence for those 2 years of my life. Afraid for my life I called the police and he is removed from the home which im now being evicted from. I have called all the shelters , act shelters for women of domestic violence for starters. They all have said the same thing . Due to my children’s conditions the sensory over load . The high end of noise and the sanitary of the facility would not be a good fit for us. One of my children elopes and has a padded room for his safety . They would not be able to support that. I have prayed and prayed and prayed . My situation is very different which honestly has made me way more susceptible to abuse. I found a place and she said I can move in with first and last. She will give keys in hand today. This home isn’t just a home it’s exactly what I prayed for . A backyard for my son to not be able to elope and a bedroom that was carpet less so he wouldn’t ruin the carpet if he has an accident. I have turned to every government help I could find and no one has been able to get back to me . I am pleading for help to get into this home . I truly believe that Jehovah God will make a way for me . I know he cares for women and fatherless children and I know that he will not leave me here when he’s gotten me this far . Please if you could help anyway you can . God bless you 🙏