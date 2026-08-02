Single Mom of 3 in Urgent Need of Help

I don't I want to give too much details about my situation…it’s not great.

I’m pretty much a single mom of three kids (9, 7 & 2) and I really need to get us out of our current living situation. It’s kind of an emergency at this point.

If you could help, please do.

A dollar even could help because I can put it towards a storage unit at minimum. When we do have a place, I don’t want my kids to have nothing. I’ve tried income based in our area, but even with that the list has been closed down because there’s so many people waiting. I can’t even apply for the future here.

I just want my kids to have the happy life, and I’ll do anything to make that happen even if it’s going on here asking for help.





Thank you and feel free to message me

-SM



