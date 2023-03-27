Single mom in need of a little help

Hello so this past January I was in a really bad accident and totaled my only vehicle. By the grace of God I was able to walk away with just a few bumps and bruises. As my car starting to spin out of control and I saw my self going toward a bridge and down an embankment, I literally closed my eyes and said Jesus take the wheel and thank goodness he sure did. Every kind sole that stopped could not believe I was not more seriously hurt. My awesome cousin recently just gave me a car he no longer uses but it needs a little work as its been sitting for a few years. I am the sole provider for my kids and between just normal household things now school starting needing to buy clothes for them and food has just put quite the strain on me. I feel like im always in the hole and can't claw my way out. I am also behind on my rent and any help anyone can give I would greatly appreciate it. I am a CNA and I help take care of alzhemiers and dementia patients amd unfortunately they do not pay us very well for that type of work. Thanks again for anyone that is able to help out.





God Bless,

Emily



