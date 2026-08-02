Single Mom - Cancer Nurse Finishing Grad School

I'm a single mom working full time as a cancer nurse while finishing my graduate degree. I'm on track to graduate in May 2027 with a 3.9 GPA, and I've relied on student loans to cover grad school expenses and supplies. When federal aid amounts changed, the gap became too large to close on my own, and I'm at risk of having to drop out just months before finishing.





I'm raising money to help cover education expenses, textbooks, medical insurance for my son and me, and food. These are the essentials I need to stay in school and cross the finish line.





Thank you for standing with me.