Campaign Image

Simone and Joshua Wedding Gift

Campaign created by Joshua Garcia

Simone and Joshua Wedding Gift

Hello everyone,


Simone and I are excited to share that we’ll be getting married in January 11, 2025 here in Mérida, Mexico!


As we begin this new chapter of our lives together, we’ve created a GiveSendGo account for those who feel led to bless us in this journey. Your support and generosity would mean the world to us and would be a great blessing as we step into married life.


Thank you so much for your love, encouragement, and prayers.


With love,

Joshua & Simone


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
18 hours ago

I am so happy for both of you and I pray blessings over your marriage

Anonymous Giver
1 day ago

God bless you guys! We wish you the very best in Christ. Adam & Jennifer Welch

Anonymous Giver
2 days ago

Congratulations! I'm so happy to see the plans that God has for your life.

Anonymous Giver
2 days ago

May the good Lord bless your union Congratulations 💑

Anonymous Giver
2 days ago

Congratulations you two! Excited to see what your lives will hold together! Keep running after God! Really take this year to bond and start off your new life together right!

Anonymous Giver
2 days ago

Congrats sweetheart, God is so good, He Loves you both more than you ever could, allow him to lead and help you both learn to live and love the best you possibly can, and no matter where life leads and whatever you may encounter, keep your eyes on Him and ENJOY THE JOURNEY, Be Blessed

Anonymous Giver
2 days ago

Thank you for letting us be part of this most special day! We love you! Many blessings! ♥️ John n Jenny

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

Congratulations we love you both so much.

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

Blessings to both of you!

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

God bless the marrage❤️🙏

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

Congratulations! What a beautiful and a Godly couple you are!

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

Congratulations & may God bless you both & all your family

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

Congratulations!!! I wish you a life of happiness together. God bless you always. ✝️✝️♥️♥️

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

God bless you Simone and new husband! We remember you well from Camp in FL..God bless you and be with you always!

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

God bless you and the three fold cord of the Lord and you both remain strong.

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

We are so happy for you both !!! Praying for many blessing and a life full of laugh Love and God . We love and miss you all can not wait for you guys to be married !!!!! Love Love Love

Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

Congratulations ! May the Good Lord bless you and take care of you !

Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

Congradulations! I am very happy for both of you. I have a fun memory of both of you pretending to fight or no contact boxing. Remember, Torbin asked for 20 grand babies. May God richly bless you all! Matthew Murray

Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

For the reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. This is a great mystery, but I speak concerning Christ and the church. Ephesians 5:31-32 God bless!

Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo