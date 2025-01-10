Simone and Joshua Wedding Gift

Hello everyone,







Simone and I are excited to share that we’ll be getting married in January 11, 2025 here in Mérida, Mexico!







As we begin this new chapter of our lives together, we’ve created a GiveSendGo account for those who feel led to bless us in this journey. Your support and generosity would mean the world to us and would be a great blessing as we step into married life.







Thank you so much for your love, encouragement, and prayers.





With love,

Joshua & Simone



