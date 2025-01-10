Simone and Joshua Wedding Gift

Hello everyone,
Simone and I are excited to share that we’ll be getting married in January 11, 2025 here in Mérida, Mexico!
As we begin this new chapter of our lives together, we’ve created a GiveSendGo account for those who feel led to bless us in this journey. Your support and generosity would mean the world to us and would be a great blessing as we step into married life.
Thank you so much for your love, encouragement, and prayers.
With love,
Joshua & Simone
I am so happy for both of you and I pray blessings over your marriage
God bless you guys! We wish you the very best in Christ. Adam & Jennifer Welch
Congratulations! I'm so happy to see the plans that God has for your life.
May the good Lord bless your union Congratulations 💑
Congratulations you two! Excited to see what your lives will hold together! Keep running after God! Really take this year to bond and start off your new life together right!
Congrats sweetheart, God is so good, He Loves you both more than you ever could, allow him to lead and help you both learn to live and love the best you possibly can, and no matter where life leads and whatever you may encounter, keep your eyes on Him and ENJOY THE JOURNEY, Be Blessed
Thank you for letting us be part of this most special day! We love you! Many blessings! ♥️ John n Jenny
Congratulations we love you both so much.
Blessings to both of you!
God bless the marrage❤️🙏
Congratulations! What a beautiful and a Godly couple you are!
Congratulations & may God bless you both & all your family
Congratulations!!! I wish you a life of happiness together. God bless you always. ✝️✝️♥️♥️
God bless you Simone and new husband! We remember you well from Camp in FL..God bless you and be with you always!
God bless you and the three fold cord of the Lord and you both remain strong.
We are so happy for you both !!! Praying for many blessing and a life full of laugh Love and God . We love and miss you all can not wait for you guys to be married !!!!! Love Love Love
Congratulations ! May the Good Lord bless you and take care of you !
Congradulations! I am very happy for both of you. I have a fun memory of both of you pretending to fight or no contact boxing. Remember, Torbin asked for 20 grand babies. May God richly bless you all! Matthew Murray
For the reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. This is a great mystery, but I speak concerning Christ and the church. Ephesians 5:31-32 God bless!
