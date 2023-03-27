Support a Betrayed Hero: Help fix his home

The Broken Promise





He served our country with honor, earned his VA loan, and did everything right to buy a home for his future. Instead, he was trapped in a predatory scam. A contractor lied about the home's renovations, and a corrupt inspector rubber-stamped a rotted shell as "perfect." Even the system of VA appraisers, realtors, home loan company, and WA Department of Licensing who are meant to protect him and other veterans looked away, leaving a totally and permanently disabled veteran with failing appliances and crumbling, rotted siding.





Institutional Betrayal





When he turned to the system for help, every single door slammed shut.

The Bureaucracy: Agencies and local organizations pointed fingers, telling him they "look after their own" while refusing to step in. The Legal Trap: A lawyer confirmed the scam but warned that a lawsuit would cost over $100,000—money a disabled veteran living paycheck-to-paycheck simply does not have. The Poverty Loophole: Because his disability compensation sits just above the federal poverty line, he is disqualified from government aid, leaving him completely stranded.





Our Goal: $5,000 to Rebuild His Dignity





The total cost to replace the siding and make this home safe is $10,000. We are stepping up to raise $5,000 to cover the immediate material and critical repair costs to get this project moving.

Direct Impact: 100% of your donation goes directly to securing weather-tight siding and fixing these structural failures. Restore Hope: Your gift proves to this veteran that the American people will not let him slip through the cracks of a broken system.

Please donate today, share this GiveSendGo campaign, and help us show a disabled hero that he is not alone.







