Healing Little Hearts





Hello, kind hearts! 💖

We're thrilled to introduce our latest crowdfunding campaign, This campaign is aimed at receiving contributions to fund the Naijafund medical fund program. This program is wholly funded by generous individuals to provide direct financial aid to sick children with a focus on children with sickle cell anaemia. Sickle cell disease is the name for a group of inherited health conditions that affect the red blood cells. The most serious type is called sickle cell anaemia. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country is the country with the world’s largest population of individuals with sickle cell disease. People with sickle cell disease need treatment throughout their lives which so many people cannot afford. Health-care access is often inadequate, with the costs of health care borne by individuals. Health insurance coverage is about 3% and is employee based.