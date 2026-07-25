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Sick Widowed Mother, Without a Home, education

Goal€20,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created bymunaza asia

Sick Widowed Mother, Without a Home, education

Sick Widowed Mother, A Family Without a Home, and a Daughter’s Fight for Education


My name is Munaza and I am writing this with a heavy heart to ask for your kindness and support.


Behind this request is the story of my widowed mother, a woman who spent her entire life sacrificing everything for her children. After we lost our father when we were very young, my mother became our only support. With no education, no financial security, and no one to protect us, she worked tirelessly cleaning other people's homes just to provide food and education for us.


She carried the pain of losing her husband while raising three children alone. She ignored her own needs, health, and dreams because her only wish was to see her children have a better future.


Today, the woman who gave everything for us is suffering. My mother has **heart disease and depression**, and due to our financial difficulties, we struggle to afford her medical treatment, medicines, checkups, and hospital care. It is extremely painful to watch her suffer and feel helpless because we cannot always provide the care she needs.


For years, our family has lived without the security of a home of our own. We have faced emotional hardship and uncertainty, always hoping for a place where my mother can finally feel safe, peaceful, and respected.


I am currently pursuing my **master’s degree**, because education is the only hope I have to change my family’s future. I want to complete my studies so that one day I can support my mother and give my family the life they deserve. However, financial struggles have made my education journey extremely difficult, and I need support for my fees and living expenses.


My brothers are also trying their best. My elder brother works hard despite his challenges, but his limited income is not enough to cover our family's needs. My younger brother had to stop his education because we cannot afford the expenses.


We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for a chance:


* A chance for my mother to receive proper medical care.

* A chance for our family to have a safe home.

* A chance for us to continue our education.

* A chance to escape years of poverty and uncertainty.


Any support, no matter how small, can become a ray of hope for our family. If you cannot donate, sharing our story can also help us reach someone who can.


Thank you for reading our story and for giving us hope during the most d

ifficult time of our lives.

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