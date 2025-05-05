They Left Me with the Man Who Took My Mom

My name is Michael Davis Sr. I’ve lived through things no child should — and carried that pain into adulthood. After decades of surviving, I’ve finally found real hope for healing. But I need help to reach it.





⸻





Campaign Story:





Who I Am





I’m Michael Davis Sr. — a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a veteran. I’ve spent most of my life in survival mode.

Now, for the first time in decades, I’m fighting not just to survive — but to truly live.





⸻





What Happened





When I was four years old, I witnessed my father murder my mother.

Instead of being rescued, the courts left me in that house — with the man who killed her.





I spent 12 more years under his control — learning to hide, survive, and live in silence. At 16, after one final, brutal beating, I ran away. I walked all day until I finally found a Family Services office with both feet blistered — with nothing but pain behind me, and desperate hope that someone might finally help.





I was still carrying all that pain when I joined the Army at 18. I didn’t have a plan — I just knew I needed to get away and do something with my life. The military gave me structure, and for the first time, I felt like I belonged somewhere. It became the first real family I ever had. But even there, I couldn’t outrun what I had been through.





⸻





The Breaking Point





After multiple surgeries over several years at the VA hospital, I was given something that — for the first time — quieted the demons. But it came with a cost. It led me down a path of addiction. I spent 11 years numbing myself with opioids.





Then, one night, I gave up.

My wife found me in our workshop — slumped over in a pool of my blood. She called 911, applied pressure to my wounds, and saved my life.

The next morning, I woke up in the Kansas City VA psych ward — known simply as “10 West” to those of us who have fought that fight.

While I was there, my wife woke up alone — surrounded by the memory of what had just happened.

She went back to the shop. On her hands and knees, she scrubbed my blood off the concrete floor. Then she threw the bayonet I had used into the pond behind our house — like she was trying to throw the pain away too.





That moment showed me what I couldn’t see before: my pain — and my desperate attempts to escape it — was deeply wounding my family too.





⸻





What I’ve Tried





Since that day, I’ve stayed clean — eight years now. I’ve done every program the VA has offered: therapy, pills, surgeries.

But all that work never gave my soul any peace.





More than 90% of veterans don’t complete the VA’s standard PTSD programs — and those programs weren’t really built towards trauma that began in childhood.

⸻





What Gives Me Hope Now





I’ve found a breakthrough program — veteran-led, and focused on healing at the root. This isn’t about dealing with symptoms but healing the core root of trauma. They have over an 80% success rate of veterans reporting significant improvement in their PTSD. It combines advanced therapy, community, and plant-based medicine in a safe, legal setting.





It’s working for others like me — and I now truly believe there is a chance for me to finally find peace within.





⸻





Why I Need Help





This life-changing program isn’t covered by the VA. The total cost — including travel and post-treatment care — is $7,965.





Here’s the full breakdown:

• $6,500 for the program

• $415 for flights

• $200 for transportation

• $550 for lodging and meals

• $300 for additional expenses





We can’t afford this on our own. But with help, I believe this could be the turning point I’ve spent 30 years searching for.





⸻





Why This Matters





I need a real chance to be fully there — for my growing family, and for myself. Not just surviving despite the battles inside. I want to stop living in the shadow of my past. I want peace.





If you feel moved to give — or even just share this — you’re helping me take a step closer to peace.





⸻





A Final Word





God kept me here for a reason.

I believe this healing journey might be it.





Thank you for reading. Thank you for standing with me — and with anyone still fighting for peace long after the storm has passed.