Short mountain Repeater building roof repairs

Need help to repair the roof on repeater building that hosts 145.49 and 444.650 repeaters and a few others. Both of these repeaters are used to help provide ground truth to the national weather service during times of severe weather, you may know it as storm spotters as heard on your weather stations on tv. We are seeking help to repair the roof it is in very bad shape and it protects a lot of sensitive electronic equipment. The repeaters help protect property and possibly save lives. We appreciate any assistance ever dollar counts thank you for your time.