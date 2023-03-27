Short film onMen hidden pains in toxic marriages

I'm an aspiring movie producer and storyteller who has been assisting on several film and movie productions. I want to produce a short film that tells the hidden struggles men go through in marriage and society. Many men face abuse and toxicity in their relationships and lives, but their voices often go unheard. I want to use this medium to tell a story grounded in real-life examples, one that brings attention to experiences that are rarely shown on screen.





This short film is a chance to create something meaningful and reach audiences through film festivals and media platforms. Your support would help make this story possible.