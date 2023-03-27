Support Okinawan Elders Through Shisayum

Who We Hope to Work With

Shisayum was created not only to share the food, culture, and spirit of Okinawa, but also to find a meaningful way to give back to the people who call the islands home.

We believe the best way to do that is not to decide from afar where help is needed, but to listen to and work alongside organizations in Okinawa that already understand their communities and have dedicated themselves to serving them.

We are currently in communication with organizations in Okinawa as we explore where Shisayum can be most helpful and identify potential partners for our mission. These conversations are ongoing, and no formal partnerships should be implied at this stage.

Among the organizations we have reached out to are:

Okinawa Dementia Association

The work of the Okinawa Dementia Association is particularly meaningful to me. My father lives with a neurodegenerative illness, and through my family's experience, I have seen how deeply these conditions can affect not only the person living with them, but also the family members and caregivers who walk alongside them.

It is one of the reasons supporting Okinawan elders and families facing dementia and related challenges has become such an important part of Shisayum's mission. We hope our conversations may lead to a meaningful way for Shisayum and our supporters to contribute to the work already being done.

Okinawa Community Chest

We have also reached out to the Okinawa Community Chest because of its broader community-focused work throughout Okinawa.

As Shisayum develops, we want to better understand where additional support can have a genuine impact, particularly for older residents, families, and others within Okinawan communities who may need assistance.

Rather than assuming we know where that support belongs, we hope to learn from organizations already doing this work and determine together how Shisayum may be able to contribute.

We Are Still Building These Relationships

These are not yet formal partnerships.

We are continuing conversations with these organizations while also reaching out to other nonprofit and community organizations throughout Okinawa. Our goal is to find partners whose work aligns naturally with Shisayum's mission and, just as importantly, to understand how they would actually like to be supported.

As those relationships develop, we intend to keep our supporters informed about the organizations we work with, where contributions are directed, and what those contributions help make possible.

Shisayum may begin with a box of Okinawan foods, crafts, and stories, but our hope is for it to become something more: a small bridge between people who love Okinawa and the communities that keep its culture alive.

As Shisayum grows, we hope our ability to give will grow with it.

にふぇーでーびる。

Thank you.