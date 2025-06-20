Support for Sherria's Children

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,880
Campaign funds will be received by Lachaun Denson
Hello everyone,
Sherria's family has received an overwhelming number of calls, texts, and social media messages, and we extend our sincere gratitude for the unwavering support from all.
Many of you have expressed a desire to contribute financially to her children. We have established a platform to facilitate this donation. Sherria has three children, and her mother will be providing care for them moving forward. Any donations received will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you once again for your support. We extend our blessings to you as well.
My deepest condolences to the family may god wrap his arms around you all and give you comfort.
Oh Sherria!! What a bright bright light this world has lost! Meeting you at work was such a big blessing. You were always such a joy. So real and loving and hard-working. I miss you so dearly. I am praying for your boys and the rest of your family! Keep shakin it up there in Heaven!! 😭❤️
Sending love, prayers & support ❤️
God Bless❤️
Rest in peace 🙏🏼 Beautiful
Condolences
Rest in heaven
Sherria brightened my days with her friendly smile and “hello, welcome in!” Her family and children will be in my thoughts and prayers. I hope her children see on here how she was loved by everyone, even people who didn’t really know her that well, and that they never forget her positive influence.
My condolences
My deepest sympathies to Sherria’s family. Sherria was a lovely woman, and seeing her and interacting with her always brightened my day. I will miss her. Sending her family peace and strength.
