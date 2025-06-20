Support for Sherria's Children

Hello everyone,





Sherria's family has received an overwhelming number of calls, texts, and social media messages, and we extend our sincere gratitude for the unwavering support from all.

Many of you have expressed a desire to contribute financially to her children. We have established a platform to facilitate this donation. Sherria has three children, and her mother will be providing care for them moving forward. Any donations received will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you once again for your support. We extend our blessings to you as well.