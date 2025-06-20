Campaign Image

Support for Sherria's Children

Hello everyone,


Sherria's family has received an overwhelming number of calls, texts, and social media messages, and we extend our sincere gratitude for the unwavering support from all.

Many of you have expressed a desire to contribute financially to her children. We have established a platform to facilitate this donation. Sherria has three children, and her mother will be providing care for them moving forward. Any donations received will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you once again for your support. We extend our blessings to you as well.

Recent Donations
Carissa
$ 5.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Ms Chyna
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

My deepest condolences to the family may god wrap his arms around you all and give you comfort.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Oh Sherria!! What a bright bright light this world has lost! Meeting you at work was such a big blessing. You were always such a joy. So real and loving and hard-working. I miss you so dearly. I am praying for your boys and the rest of your family! Keep shakin it up there in Heaven!! 😭❤️

Alexander Bayona
$ 5.00 USD
15 days ago

Gina
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Sending love, prayers & support ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Maureen
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

God Bless❤️

Mercedes Allain
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Rest in peace 🙏🏼 Beautiful

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Condolences

Ramona Ebanks
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Rest in heaven

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Sherria brightened my days with her friendly smile and “hello, welcome in!” Her family and children will be in my thoughts and prayers. I hope her children see on here how she was loved by everyone, even people who didn’t really know her that well, and that they never forget her positive influence.

Brittney
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Lauren
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

My condolences

Dionne
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

My deepest sympathies to Sherria’s family. Sherria was a lovely woman, and seeing her and interacting with her always brightened my day. I will miss her. Sending her family peace and strength.

Praying For You
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

