Sherin 16 Year Old Girl Fighting Brain Cancer

Goal:

 EUR €6,000

Raised:

 EUR €250

Campaign created by Alabbas Alhaj Ali

Sherin 16 Year Old Girl Fighting Brain Cancer

Sherin Khelo is a 16-year-old girl from Syria who urgently needs brain surgery to survive. Just a few weeks ago, Sherin began suffering from severe headaches, fainting (syncope), seizures, and blurred vision. She was rushed to Hama National Hospital, where she underwent MRI scans that revealed a dangerous brain tumor known as Ependymoma.

Sherin has lost both her parents — her mother died when she was only 3 years old, and her father passed away 4 years ago from a heart attack. She now lives alone with her two brothers, aged 17 and 10, with no financial support.


🧠 What She Needs:

Doctors confirmed that Sherin urgently needs brain surgery and follow-up medical care. Without this, her condition will worsen quickly. 
The costs are as follows:

  • Brain surgery: €4,500
  • Doctor’s fees and medications: €1,500
  • 🎯 Total Goal: €6,000

🩺 Treating doctor: Dr. Nizar Abdul Sattar AlSheekh Ahmad

📞 Phone number: +963 988 934 861 (Feel free to call for case verification)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Contact: Fatiha Al-Maarawi

📞 Phone: +963 932 347 085

Medical Summary:

  • Patient Name: Sherin Khelo
  • Age: 16
  • Date: 2025-04-16
  • Diagnosis: Ependymoma – a tumor in the brain’s fourth ventricle area
  • Findings: MRI imaging shows a large mass compressing vital brain regions and blocking fluid circulation, causing hydrocephalus and urgent neurological symptoms. Immediate surgery is critical for survival.


🙏 How You Can Help:

Sherin is a bright and kind young girl who still has her whole life ahead of her. Your donation — no matter how small — could save her life. You can also help by:

  • Sharing this campaign with friends and family
  • Reposting on social media
  • Contacting charities or local aid organizations

Every euro counts. Let’s come together and give Sherin the chance she deserves.


📞 Need more information?

You can contact Dr. Nizar directly or request contact with Sherin’s family for verification.

❤️ Thank you for your support and humanity.

Thank you for helping saving a jung girl

