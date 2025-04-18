Sherin 16 Year Old Girl Fighting Brain Cancer

Goal:
EUR €6,000
Raised:
EUR €250
Sherin Khelo is a 16-year-old girl from Syria who urgently needs brain surgery to survive. Just a few weeks ago, Sherin began suffering from severe headaches, fainting (syncope), seizures, and blurred vision. She was rushed to Hama National Hospital, where she underwent MRI scans that revealed a dangerous brain tumor known as Ependymoma.
Sherin has lost both her parents — her mother died when she was only 3 years old, and her father passed away 4 years ago from a heart attack. She now lives alone with her two brothers, aged 17 and 10, with no financial support.
🧠 What She Needs:
Doctors confirmed that Sherin urgently needs brain surgery and follow-up medical care. Without this, her condition will worsen quickly.
The costs are as follows:
🩺 Treating doctor: Dr. Nizar Abdul Sattar AlSheekh Ahmad
📞 Phone number: +963 988 934 861 (Feel free to call for case verification)
👨👩👧👦 Family Contact: Fatiha Al-Maarawi
📞 Phone: +963 932 347 085
Medical Summary:
🙏 How You Can Help:
Sherin is a bright and kind young girl who still has her whole life ahead of her. Your donation — no matter how small — could save her life. You can also help by:
Every euro counts. Let’s come together and give Sherin the chance she deserves.
📞 Need more information?
You can contact Dr. Nizar directly or request contact with Sherin’s family for verification.
❤️ Thank you for your support and humanity.
Thank you for helping saving a jung girl
