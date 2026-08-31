Shepherds Reach: Sending Hope, Equipping People

We are raising funds to support Shepherds Reach, a ministry committed to sending missionaries, equipping leaders, and serving communities where God opens doors.





Our work centers on relationships, education, assistance, compassion, and hope. We send missionaries to share the Gospel with people willing to hear and respond. We equip local leaders and missionaries for effective ministry. We reach across cultural, geographical, and social boundaries to bring the hope of Christ to people and communities.





We respond to practical needs through compassionate service, help new believers grow in faith and become disciples who can disciple others, and follow Christ's example through humility and service. At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to putting people, relationships, and human dignity first.





Your support will help us continue this work of sending, hoping, equipping, helping, evangelizing, reaching, discipling, and serving. Thank you for standing with us as we reach people and communities with the Gospel and practical compassion.