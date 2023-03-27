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Shelter for Street Cats and Dogs in Need

Goal€5,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byNaima Khial

Shelter for Street Cats and Dogs in Need

🐾 A Voice for the Voiceless.. Give Them a Safe Haven from the Harshness of the Streets

​Every day, thousands of stray cats and dogs face unimaginable suffering on our streets: the hell of hunger and thirst, the pain of injuries and abuse, and a constant, paralyzing fear of bitter winter cold, scorching summer heat, and harsh weather. For them, the street is nothing more than a merciless daily battle for survival.

​Today, we are launching our humanitarian campaign with a vital mission: to purchase and equip a safe shelter to be a true lifeline for these innocent souls.

​What will your donations achieve?

​Securing a Refuge: Purchasing a dedicated space to serve as a safe home protecting them from weather extremes and human violence.

​Medical Care: Providing emergency treatments and urgent surgeries for abused and injured animals.

​Food and Warmth: Ensuring regular daily meals and care to shield them from hunger and cold.

​How can you contribute?

Compassion costs little, and every single contribution—no matter how small—makes a real difference between life and death for souls that have no one else to turn to.

​💰 Financial Donation: Contribute toward the cost of the shelter and medical supplies.

​📢 Spread the Word: Sharing this post can reach someone with the power to make a change.

​"Have mercy on those on earth, and the One in heaven will have mercy on you."

Be the reason an innocent life is saved, and join us in this journey of safety and compassion today.

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