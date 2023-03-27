Shelter and Support for Young Mothers in Uganda

I'm helping poor children and young mothers in my community in Uganda. So many girls between 13 and 17 have become mothers, and they can't sustain themselves and their children. Many have ended up on the streets with nowhere safe to go.





I want to build a shelter where these young children and mothers can have a better home. The funds will help me build a comfortable shelter and provide basic needs, food, clothing, bedding, and education, to the children and young mothers who need it most. I'm also working to teach sewing skills so they have a way to support themselves.





Your support would mean so much to these children and young mothers who are fighting to survive. Thank you for standing with them.