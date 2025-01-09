Campaign Image
Support for Shelly and Chloe

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $31,604

Campaign created by Christine Richardson

Campaign funds will be received by Shelly Gurzi

Support for Shelly and Chloe

Shelly and Chloe have experienced the devasting loss of their house in the Eaton/ Altadena fire in California, January 8th 2025.

They were able to get out safely with their pets, but they lost everything else, including their car.

We want to rally around them during this devasting time and help them get back on their feet! Anything is appreciated!



Recent Donations
Sacha Riviere
$ 35.00 USD
1 hour ago

Michael Showalter
$ 350.00 USD
2 hours ago

Carolyn
$ 150.00 USD
3 hours ago

Sending love

Ken Lehn
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

Dearest Shelly I am devastated by all of the losses, and deeply saddened by yours. I am sending many, many prayers for a safe and healthy path to recovery. This is a small gift, but I need to spread my resources. Sending with a huge hug. AMEN

Noah Harpster
$ 200.00 USD
5 hours ago

Rachael Levine
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Cori Glazer
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Sending love to your and your family Shelly - OMG!!! Can't believe this is real but I know you will recover, keep the faith - try to stay positive- you are loved!

Steve Harnell
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

from Greg Smokler and Marissa Mayer Smokler

Esti
$ 100.00 USD
20 hours ago

John and Gail
$ 300.00 USD
20 hours ago

With love to you and Chole

Emma S
$ 10.00 USD
20 hours ago

Kate Phelan
$ 300.00 USD
23 hours ago

Love from Brooklyn

Love you Shelly
$ 10.00 USD
23 hours ago

Michelle Currinder
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Sending you love.

Karyn
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending you love.

Mike W
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Gary Molyneux
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

❤❤❤

Grace Gibbons
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

We love you Shelly and Chloe!!! Sending the biggest hugs!!

