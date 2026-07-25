Shelby’s Medical Bills

I don’t usually ask for help, but today I’m putting my pride aside for someone I love.





As many of you know, my girlfriend was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident. She suffered multiple life-changing injuries, including a shattered shoulder, broken pelvis and hips, multiple broken ribs, and several other injuries. She has a long road of surgeries, rehabilitation, and healing ahead of her.





While we’re incredibly grateful she’s still here, the financial burden is already becoming overwhelming. Between medical bills, everyday expenses, and the time she’ll be unable to work, any amount truly makes a difference.





If you feel led to help, we’ve set up a fundraiser, and every donation—no matter how small—is deeply appreciated. If you’re not able to give, sharing this post would mean the world to us and helps us reach more people.





Most of all, we ask for your prayers. Please pray for healing, strength, pain relief, successful recovery, and peace as we navigate the weeks and months ahead.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love, support, messages, and prayers you’ve already shown. We don’t take any of it for granted. ❤️



