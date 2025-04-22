Help Me Share the Gospel in Nova Scotia & Vermont!

Come jump into the deep end with me as I face one of my greatest fears and head to Nova Scotia and Vermont on Monday, April 28th, to go onto the streets with a team of other Jesus-loving people and proclaim the Gospel!

Together, we'll equip the body of Christ in Canada and America to face their fears, go out of the four walls of the Church and rescue lost souls from the grip of the devil. As part of the ministry team with Evangelist Tommie Zito, I will be embarking on a two week-long journey of training and empowering believers to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, bring hope to the lost and connect those saved to the local Church in each city we're in.

One of my other great fears is asking for money, but I felt like I was supposed to share so that you, if prompted by the Holy Spirit to do so, will be rewarded for the Kingdom fruit also!

1 Cor. 3:6-11-- "So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow. The one who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and they will each be rewarded according to their own labor."

https://www.tommiezito.com/canadian-awakening