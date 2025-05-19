Please help us recover from a house fire

Goal:
On May 16, 2025, a house fire destroyed everything. In a matter of minutes, everything we worked hard for was instantly gone. I’m a single mother of 3 teenage girls. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but only with the clothes on our backs and the memories of their home that once stood there. We need any help we can get to get back on our feet.
Please help if you can, or share!
From my family to yours ❤️❤️
Praying for you & your girls!
Hope all the best for you and your family.
