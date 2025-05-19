Campaign Image

Please help us recover from a house fire

 USD $5,000

 USD $240

On May 16, 2025, a house fire destroyed everything. In a matter of minutes, everything we worked hard for was instantly gone. I’m a single mother of 3 teenage girls. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but only with the clothes on our backs and the memories of their home that once stood there. We need any help we can get to get back on our feet.

Please help if you can, or share!

Tonyel Garrison
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

From my family to yours ❤️❤️

Selena Garrison
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you & your girls!

Brittany Bush
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Vinny
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope all the best for you and your family.

