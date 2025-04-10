Shawn Marx

My name is Keely Marx, and I am married to Shawn’s oldest son Kaden.

Shawn recently had a major heart attack and is currently in the ICU and we found out that he is going to need a open heart bypass surgery to continue to live life and be around for his children and grandchildren.

Due to his line of work he will be out of work for multiple months recovering. Anyone who knows Shawn knows he’s got a big heart, and is willing to give the shirt off his back even if it’s his last.

He’s got a lot of support from family, but it’s gonna to be financially tough over the next few months. We know everyone is struggling right now, so anything helps even if it’s just your prayers!

Thank you all so much

The Marx Family ❤️



