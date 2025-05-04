Support the Shaw Family

Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,

With broken hearts, we share the devastating news of the sudden and tragic passing of Tyson and Dallas Shaw — two beautiful, joyful twins who brought immense love and light into the lives of their parents, Andrea and Nate Shaw.

Just days before their passing, on April 23rd the twins’ parents took Tyson and Dallas to see the pediatrician for their routine 18-month well-baby visit. The next day, both babies became extremely ill. Andrea and Nate rushed them to the ER, where the attending physician suggested it was a reaction to the routine vaccines given the day before. The twins were treated with Tylenol and popsicles and the family was sent home.

Despite being severely lethargic, and suffering from diarrhea and vomiting for several more days, their condition seemed to improve slightly by Wednesday, April 30th. That day, the family went to the park for a moment of normalcy and fresh air. That evening, Dallas went to bed early, while Tyson stayed up for dinner with the family before bedtime.

Tragically, when Andrea checked on them the next morning, she discovered that both of her babies had passed away in their sleep.

Andrea and Nate are left with unimaginable grief and many unanswered questions. They are a young couple without generous resources. We are asking for help for this family, so they may seek an independent autopsy and legal counsel to get the answers they desperately want and deserve. We hope to also raise funds to help with funeral and memorial expenses to honor the lives of these young siblings.

Thank you for your kindness.

🕊️ In loving memory of Tyson and Dallas Shaw. 🕊️