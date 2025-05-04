Support the Shaw Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $9,354
Campaign funds will be received by Andrea Shaw
Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,
With broken hearts, we share the devastating news of the sudden and tragic passing of Tyson and Dallas Shaw — two beautiful, joyful twins who brought immense love and light into the lives of their parents, Andrea and Nate Shaw.
Just days before their passing, on April 23rd the twins’ parents took Tyson and Dallas to see the pediatrician for their routine 18-month well-baby visit. The next day, both babies became extremely ill. Andrea and Nate rushed them to the ER, where the attending physician suggested it was a reaction to the routine vaccines given the day before. The twins were treated with Tylenol and popsicles and the family was sent home.
Despite being severely lethargic, and suffering from diarrhea and vomiting for several more days, their condition seemed to improve slightly by Wednesday, April 30th. That day, the family went to the park for a moment of normalcy and fresh air. That evening, Dallas went to bed early, while Tyson stayed up for dinner with the family before bedtime.
Tragically, when Andrea checked on them the next morning, she discovered that both of her babies had passed away in their sleep.
Andrea and Nate are left with unimaginable grief and many unanswered questions. They are a young couple without generous resources. We are asking for help for this family, so they may seek an independent autopsy and legal counsel to get the answers they desperately want and deserve. We hope to also raise funds to help with funeral and memorial expenses to honor the lives of these young siblings.
Thank you for your kindness.
🕊️ In loving memory of Tyson and Dallas Shaw. 🕊️
I wrote my response on CHD page; your story really touched me, as I know it did so many others as well. Sending healing prayers and deepest sympathy...
You are in my prayers.
Sending love and prayers for your family. Praying that God will provide the strength, courage, and peace needed to move forward each day. I am so very sorry for your loss and for the additional grief caused by law enforcement. We grieve with you.
I mark these funds for justice, for healing and for a move of God to protect all the babies from harm! Blessings in Jesus name ❤️🙏🏻
Thank you for sharing your story. So sorry for your loss.
I’m so sorry for your loss. I am the mother of paternal twins as well. I’m appalled at how the police treated you and I hope you receive an apology once the autopsy clears your names. So sorry. You will never be able to replace those babies, but I hope you will have more children because I believe it could help your hearts heal. God bless you.
❤️
I am so sorry for this horrible tragedy. This is just unfathomable, you both are so strong. I hope you are able to find answers and some sort of peace in this horrible time. Praying for you both.
I am so sorry for your loss. So many of us stand with you.
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and comfort.
Our hearts break with yours and we pray that you feel the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ wrapping you up in with his unfailing love and comfort. He is the True & Faithful witness. He knows what really happened. We pray for justice to prevail and vindicate you.
Love you all.
