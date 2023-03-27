Shaqwayla’s Journey From CNA to RN

Hi, my name is Shaqwayla. I’m 30 years old, a Certified Nursing Assistant, and a first-generation college student working toward becoming a Registered Nurse.

I’m starting this fundraiser because I’m at a point in my nursing school journey where I need help financially, and I honestly don’t want money to be the reason I have to stop.

I have always wanted to work in healthcare. Becoming a CNA was one of the first steps I took toward that dream, and I truly love what I do. I love being able to care for people, help them when they need it, and know that the work I do matters. Becoming a nurse is the next step for me.

I am currently working as a CNA while attending nursing school full-time. It has not been easy trying to balance work, school, and my personal responsibilities, but I have continued to push through because becoming a nurse is something I really want for myself and my future.

Right now, I have a financial hold on my student account that is preventing me from registering for my upcoming nursing classes. My school balance is more than I can afford to pay on my own. I have been using financial aid and student loans, and I work to contribute what I can, but there is still a balance that I cannot cover by myself.

That is the hardest part for me.

I have made it this far. I have worked, gone to school, studied, sacrificed, and kept going even when things became difficult. The last thing I want is to have to sit out of nursing school because I cannot afford my balance.

I’m not asking for someone to pay for my entire education. I’m asking for help getting through a difficult financial situation so I can stay in school and keep moving forward.

Being a first-generation college student means I am trying to accomplish something that no one in my immediate family has done before me. I want my education to change my life. I want to break generational cycles and create a better future for myself and the family I hope to have one day.

My goal is to become a Registered Nurse. Eventually, I would love to become an OBGYN and work in Labor & Delivery. That dream may still be a few steps away, but becoming an RN is the path that gets me there.

If you are able to donate, no matter how much, I would truly appreciate it. Every dollar would help me get closer to getting my financial hold taken care of and continuing my nursing education.

If you cannot donate, please don’t feel bad. Sharing my fundraiser with someone else can help too. You never know who might see my story, share it with someone else, or be in a position to help.

I know there are so many people asking for help, and I don’t take it lightly that someone would choose to support me. I am simply asking for a chance to keep going.

I have worked too hard to give up now.

I want to become the nurse I have been working toward becoming, and I am hoping that with a little help, I can keep moving forward.

Thank you for reading my story, sharing my fundraiser, donating if you can, or simply encouraging me. It truly means a lot to me.

Shaqwayla

CNA | Nursing Student | Future RN



