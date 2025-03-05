Help Us Bring a New Therapy Dog to St. Francis de Sales School in Memory of Bailey

Dear Friends, Families, and Community,

St. Francis de Sales School is a faith-filled community where Christ is encountered daily, and discipleship is fostered. St. Francis serves Preschool through 8th grade students and is located in Newark, Ohio.

Just this past February, our beloved therapy dog and our family companion, Bailey, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. Bailey was more than just a dog; she was a comforting presence, a source of joy, and a true friend to our students. Her gentle nature and unwavering loyalty provided countless moments of emotional support to children, teachers, and staff alike. Her absence has left a profound hole in our hearts, and the need for a therapy dog at our school is more important now than ever.

Why We Need a New Therapy Dog

Therapy dogs help reduce stress and anxiety, improve social skills, and provide comfort to students who may be dealing with challenges in their lives. A therapy dog serves as a constant source of calm and support for children who may need a little extra love.

Bailey was a cherished member of our school family. She greeted each child with a wagging tail and listened patiently as they shared their thoughts, worries, and dreams. The children's love for Bailey was mutual, and her presence made a tangible difference in their emotional well-being. We are committed to continuing this positive impact and need your help to bring a new therapy dog to our school.

The Cost of a New Therapy Dog

A therapy dog plays a crucial role in providing emotional support and companionship to students, making it essential to select the right dog for the job. Acquiring a therapy dog from a reputable breeder ensures that the dog has undergone necessary health screenings and genetic testing, reducing the risk of hereditary health issues that could impact its ability to work effectively. A reputable breeder carefully evaluates each puppy’s temperament and suitability for therapy work, selecting the best fit for our specific needs. This thoughtful selection process helps ensure that the dog possesses the gentle, intelligent, and adaptable nature required to support students in a school setting.

Here is a breakdown of the costs this fundraiser is seeking to cover:

Purchase of Therapy Dog: $3,000 - $3,500

Training for Therapy Work: $300

Insurance Required for Therapy Dog in School: $300

The new therapy dog will be purchased, owned, cared for, and handled by art teacher, Gretchen Bjornson. But it will also be part of the St. Francis de Sales family. Your generous support will help cover the costs of acquiring and training for our new furry friend. Every donation brings us closer to continuing Bailey’s legacy and making a positive impact on our school community.

A Community Effort

I am thrilled to welcome a new therapy dog into our school community. I will be purchasing, owning, and caring for this special dog, but it will truly be a beloved member of the St. Francis de Sales family. Your generous support will help cover the costs of acquiring and training our newest furry friend. Every donation brings us one step closer to honoring Bailey’s legacy and enriching the lives of our students through the comfort and companionship of a dedicated therapy dog.

Thank you for helping to bring healing and joy to our students!

Your generosity means the world to us. If you’re unable to give financially, we would truly appreciate your prayers and support in spreading the word by sharing this fundraiser.

Thank you for your kindness and support.

Peace and Blessings,

Gretchen Bjornson and Family



