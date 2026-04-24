Sewing Seeds of Love for those in shelters

I'm starting a sewing and baking program to bless people living in tiny homes. With three sewing machines already in place, I want to teach younger women the joy of giving while we craft handmade gifts and bake homemade goods together. Each gift will include scripture.





I'm on disability, and I'm not asking for anything for myself, I want to use what I have to serve others. The ladies joining this movement will learn together, speak life and love to one another, and create gifts for people still waiting for homes of their own. We'll send out frozen baked goods and handmade items that carry both care and faith.





To make this happen, I need supplies for sewing and baking. Your donation will help us gather the materials we need to bless others and teach younger women the true worth that comes from giving. Thank you for standing with us as we sow seeds of love.