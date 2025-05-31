Goal:
NGN ₦200,000
Raised:
NGN ₦70,000
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Tamunoibelema
My father wants me to pursue a third degree in law and since I refused, he's no longer financially supporting me. According to him this is a benefit for his children in university only and since I want to have a job so badly I can fend for myself. I'm in a very tight spot with my parents right now and I do not see an end in sight. I don't think I need to explain how horrible the job market is for a 20 year old fresh graduate. My internship pay isn't nearly enough to support me until I get to go home. Any little bit helps, thank you!
hope this helps!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.