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Serving at YWAM Montana Base

Goal$750 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMacey Fleischman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Macey Fleischman

Serving at YWAM Montana Base

After spending almost 6 months doing a discipleship training school with YWAM Queenstown in New Zealand, my heart for missions has really grown. The next step I want to take in YWAM is to go serve the global missions movement in practical ways. I have an opportunity to serve at the YWAM Montana base in Lakeside for 3 months. During this season I would:


Serve in the role of housekeeping on the base


Connect regularly with my team for small group discussions and fellowship


Take opportunities as a team or by myself to explore all that Montana has to offer in the beautiful outdoors


Engage in weekly times of prayer, worship, and fellowship with Christians around the world


The serving cost for me to do this is $750 -which includes all of my food and housing for the entire 3 months.


If you feel led to partner with and support me, here are a few ways:

  1. Prayers for this to be a time where I receive clarity about what I’m meant to do next with my life. And that I’d receive a heart for serving others.
  2. Financially in covering the serving cost. Any amount would truly mean so much.


I greatly appreciate any support in this journey and I’m grateful to all of those who believe in me!

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