Service Dog to Help Me Through Surgery and

I'm a 28-year-old single mom of two toddlers, and I've recently been diagnosed with POTS and Chiari Malformation, conditions affecting my heart, balance, and everyday activities. I'm awaiting surgery for a complete cervical fusion and Chiari Decompression, and I'm raising money to help cover the cost of a hypoallergenic service dog.





Because my son is allergic to dog dander, I'm looking at a standard poodle or Schnauzer. This dog will be trained to help me with everyday tasks and to alert me when my heart rate changes before I faint, something that's become crucial as I navigate my diagnosis and prepare for surgery.





Right now I'm on short-term disability from work. A service dog trained to recognize these changes and assist me with daily tasks would make an enormous difference for me and my kids during this season. I'm so grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you.