Serenity's Circle of Care

On December 24, 2024, we had to take Serenity to the ER, where we discovered a large growth that was severely impacting her quality of life. The next month and a half was spent in doctors' offices, leading to the long-awaited surgery to have it removed. By the grace of God, the growth turned out to be benign, relieving much of our worry but leaving us with substantial medical costs and follow-up procedures.

We do not always understand God's ways, but we are reassured that they are higher than our own. This page is in response to the many friends who have reached out, asking how they can help. Although the costs are great, we know that the body of Christ is vast and well-connected. Therefore, we do not ask you to give much—only what you can—and to share our needs. Above all else, we would deeply appreciate your prayers.

“When we are powerless to do a thing, it is a great joy that we can come and step inside the ability of Jesus.”

― Corrie ten Boom