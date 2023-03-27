Senior Citizen Desperately Needs Help

I am 68 years old and will be homeless again September 18,2026. I am not in very good health with several serious health conditions including heart issues but I can take care of myself. I receive Social Security and disability but I became homeless 4 yrs ago when I had to move because of conflict with my roommate where I had lived for several years. I have been in group homes and shelters but because of various problems I haven't been able to stay anywhere for a full month so I would have enough money to rent my own place. I just need enough money to pay for 2 weeks rent for the room that I am in now and a little food until I get my money on October 1st.