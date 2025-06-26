Senegal Pediatric Mission Trip





Hello, generous hearts! My name is Ronnie, and I'm thrilled to introduce you to an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children in Senegal, Africa. As a group of pediatric therapists, we're embarking on a transformative journey to serve the community spiritually and physically. Our mission is to educate, learn, and share God's goodness with local families while providing families with therapeutic tools and strategies for children with developmental and physical disabilities.

Our trip will be a holistic approach to healing, addressing the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the children we serve. We'll be providing occupational, speech, and physical therapy sessions, as well as offering spiritual guidance and support to the families. Our ultimate goal is to empower these children to reach their full potential and live healthy, happy lives.

But we need your help! I will be traveling with the therapy team to Senegal in October, and I need to raise $2500 to cover the costs of our trip, including flights, accommodations, and supplies. Your contribution will not only help us provide essential therapy services, but it will also support the local community by funding the purchase of much-needed medical equipment and supplies.

By supporting our campaign, you'll be part of a life-changing experience for the children and families we serve. Your generosity will bring hope, healing, and the love of God to those who need it most. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of these precious children and their families.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a real and lasting impact. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to our goal. Let's serve these children together and show them the love of God!