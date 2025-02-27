Supporting Sheila's Schooling

Help Me Fund My Education & Pay It Forward! Hi everyone, I'm reaching out with an exciting opportunity and a challenge. After struggling to figure out my next steps, I was blessed to receive an $18,000 scholarship to attend a school that will equip me with valuable skills and knowledge. This education won't just benefit me--it will allow me to help many others in the future. However the total cost of the school is $24,000, which means I need to come up with the remaining $6,000 to enroll. In addition, I am raising $2,000 for essential expenses, including materials and living costs while attending. How You Can Help I'm asking for any support you can give--whether that's through a donation or by sharing this campaign with others who might be willing to help. Every dollar brings me closer to my goal, and no contribution is too small! If you are unable to give financially, I would greatly appreciate your prayers that I reach this goal and that this journey leads to greater opportunities to serve others. Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this journey. I can't wait to pay it forward with everything I learn! With gratitude, Sheila Lundie