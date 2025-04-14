First Missions Trip to the DR!

Hello Giver Army!

I am Sarah Aquino, a follower of Jesus Christ and member of Rescue Church in West New York, NJ. I came back to Rescue last year as I went church-less for years, unwilling to let go of my past church that closed. Since I returned for good, I found family again and my life has unmistakably turned around for the better.

I was invited to join a missions trip to the Dominican Republic this July. This would be my first ever missions trip! Not to mention, I am also Dominican as both my parents were born there. This trip feels fitting and somehow necessary. I’m also considering being baptized (a second and final time!) while there. Most importantly, we plan to help reach some of the poorest working in garbage dumps by giving them rain boots and installing water filters, to name a few of our aims. This will be done in Bávaro in Punta Cana.

I don’t currently have the funds to make this trip a possibility. I’m therefore leaving this in God’s hands and asking those of you who can, to prayerfully consider making a donation in any amount to help me reach my goal. To those who may not be able to give, your prayers for this trip are just as valuable to me and are greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your time and support!

May God richly bless and keep you in Him…

In Christ,

Sarah A.