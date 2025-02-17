Send Josh to the Academy!

My name is Josh Moore and I am seeking help with gathering the finances to attend the Police Academy. The Covid-19 pandemic affected my family and I drastically. I lost my job and spent the next two years trying to regain some stability. I now find myself working for Lone Star College Police Department in Houston, Texas as a Public Safety Officer. This department has become like a second family to me and I can't be more grateful for the opportunity I have had over the past two years that I have worked for them. I am now looking to take the next step in my career with them by earning my TCOLE certification to continue employment as a Police Officer. General Sam Houston once said "The measure of a Life is its Service." and I have tried to live according to that principal in both my personal and professional life. Thank you for your help in allowing me to make that service more influential to my community.